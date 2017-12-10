UP Teen Allegedly Gang-Raped, And Again When She Asked Man For Help

A 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh has said she was raped twice on Saturday night, first by two young men, one of whom was known to her, and then again, by a passer-by whose help she sought to get home in Uttar Pradesh.The girl lives in a village in Sarojini Nagar on the outskirts of Lucknow.In her complaint to the police, the girl, a cancer survivor, has alleged that she went to a local market on Saturday evening. While she was at the market, a boy known to her, Shubham, offered to drop her home. However, he allegedly took her on his bike to a secluded location where he and his friend Sumit gang-raped her till about 11 pm in the night.After this, the boys dropped her by the side of a road and fled, she said. The girl was lying on a road when a man, a local contractor, passed by on his motorcycle. The girl stopped him, narrated the incident and requested the man to drop him home.The man, identified as Virendra Yadav, instead of helping her, raped her again, she said. He left her on the road where she lay for a few hours.The local police post was alerted around 2 am by local residents and the police reached the spot and took the girl home.The police have arrested the contractor. The other two accused are missing and efforts are on the catch them, the police said."One accused have been arrested and we are looking for other culprits. The girl went for shopping and from there she was taken to other place and raped," Lalita Prasad Singh, a police officer, told news agency ANI.The girl has reportedly been undergoing treatment for blood cancer for the last five years at a hospital in Lucknow.