UP State Buses Coming To Delhi To Be Restricited From September 7-10

Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation has decided to limit bus operations through various routes to Delhi from September 7-10 due to the G20 Summit to be held in the national capital.

The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 in Delhi following which normal traffic will be affected due to diversion and restrictions on entry on various routes.

In this regard, a letter has been written by the Regional Manager of Ghaziabad, UPRTC to the Assistant Regional Managers in Khurja, Bulandshahr, Secunderabad, Hapur, Loni, Sahibabad, Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, Anand Vihar and Kashmiri Gate Delhi.

It has been said in the letter that during this period, there is a possibility of impact on the services coming and going especially towards Loni Border and Delhi Kashmir Gate.

"In such a situation, everyone is directed to keep in touch with the local district administration and police by limiting the movement towards Delhi through various routes and keep monitoring the advisories issued from time to time by the district administration and police through various mediums, so that normal traffic should not be affected and the buses of the Transport Corporation should continue to operate effectively," the letter stated.

It has also been said that in this regard, necessary guidelines should be issued to our drivers and conductors through counselling and through notice boards.

In view of the upcoming G-20 Summit, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory for guiding commuters during the G-20 Summit. Alternative routes and modes of transport have been suggested for seamless connectivity throughout Delhi.

