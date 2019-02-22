UP School Principal Sells Bangles To Donate Funds To Families Of Soldiers

Kiran Jhagwal urged other people to come forward and support the brave soldiers.

In a heart-warming gesture, a school principal from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly sold her jewellery to help the families of CRPF soldiers killed in Pulwama terror attack.

Kiran Jhagwal, the principal of a private school, donated nearly Rs 1.5 lakh that she got after selling her bangles to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

Ms Jhagwal said, "When I saw the wives of the soldiers weeping, I thought what I could do for them."

"I then decided to sell my bangles and donate the money to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. The bangles were gifted by my father," she said.

She also urged other people to come forward and support the brave soldiers of the country.

"People must come forward. We are a population of crores and if everyone donates even one rupee, a lot can be collected," she said.

United in this time of grief, the country has stood up for its soldiers and their families. People across the country are leading protest marches against terrorism. They are also contributing their bit towards various relief funds.

In Rajasthan, over Rs six lakhs, saved by a woman beggar who died last year was donated for the families of the soldiers.

In Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, police constable Firoz Khan is going around the city to collect donations for the families of the CRPF personnel.

Over 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 after a suicide bomber blew up his car full of explosives near a CRPF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.