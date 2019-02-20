Rajasthan Man Tattoos Names Of 71 Soldiers "To Pay Homage To Them"

Bikaner, Rajasthan: Gopal Saharan said he tattooed the 71 names on his body to pay homage to the soldiers as they sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Cities | | Updated: February 20, 2019 02:27 IST
Gopal Saharan said he tattooed the 71 names on his body to pay homage to the soldiers (Representational)


Bikaner: 

A man from Sridungargar town in Rajasthan's Bikaner tattooed the names of 71 soldiers, including the ones killed in the recent Pulwama terror attack, on his body "to pay homage to the gallant soldiers".

Gopal Saharan said he tattooed the 71 names on his body to pay homage to the soldiers as they sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Saharan, a member of a group called Bhagat Singh Youth Brigade, said he found this unique way to pay tributes to the solders for it would give inspiration to others.

