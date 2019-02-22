More Staff For Railway Protection Force In Kashmir After Pulwama Attack

The chairman railway board had a detailed security briefing with all zonal and divisional Railway Protection Force officers on the security of railways.

All India | | Updated: February 22, 2019 08:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
More Staff For Railway Protection Force In Kashmir After Pulwama Attack

A total of 125 Railway Protection Force personnel will be airlifted from Jammu to Kashmir. (File)


New Delhi: 

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has increased the number of its personnel in Kashmir following the terror attack in Pulwama to ensure the safety of train passengers and to protect railway property, a senior official of the force said.

A total of 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on February 14 in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir when a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

"We had a meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs yesterday where the decision was taken to increase the presence of RPF in the region," said RPF DG Arun Kumar.

"The chairman railway board also had a detailed security briefing with all zonal and divisional RPF officers on the security of railways. It was decided that a company of RPF will be sent to Kashmir for additional security," he said.

While four companies of the RPF are stationed in Kashmir, one more, with 125 personnel, will be airlifted from Jammu to the area, he added.

The RPF has also upgraded its all India security helpline number 182 to provide a single point access to rail users in distress.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Pulwama AttackRailway Protection ForceKashmir train

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PM ModiAero IndiaBCCIRaj Kumar BarjatyaLive TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HClimate ChangeMangaluru FireMother Language DaySamsung S10Galaxy FoldNitin Gadkari

................................ Advertisement ................................