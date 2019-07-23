UP Revenue Official Suspended For 'Abusive Language' Against PM Modi

The revenue official had abused a farmer and PM Modi

A revenue official was suspended here on Tuesday for using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a farmer.

Revenue official (lekhpal) Shiv Singh was suspended by Badaun district magistrate Dinesh Kumar Singh after a video of the official using abusive language went viral on the social media.

Singh had issued a wrong certificate of land holding to a farmer due to which he was not able to get his Kisan Samman Nidhi pension amount.

When the farmer approached Singh and asked him to rectify the certificate, he began dilly-dallying, after which the farmer told him that he would lodge a complaint against him with senior officials.

The infuriated revenue official started abusing the farmer and also the Prime Minister.

The district magistrate has also ordered an FIR against the official.

