UP Rape Victim Consumes Poison Inside Police Station Over Inaction: Cops

The victim's sister alleged that six months ago, two men had raped her sister. (Representational)

A 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by two men, consumed a poisonous substance inside the Additional Director General of Police's office here, after an inspector termed the case as false, police said on Monday.

She was immediately rushed to a hospital where her condition is stated to be stable, they said.

According to the girl's sister, when they reached the office of the ADGP, Bareilly zone, seeking action in the matter, an inspector termed the case as a false one. Hurt by this, she consumed a poisonous substance, her sister claimed.

Superintendent of Police (city) Rahul Bhati said the girl had come to the ADGP office, seeking action on her application but consumed a poisonous substance there.

The 17-year-old Pilibhit-resident had come with her sister, police said.

The girl's sister alleged that six months ago, a man in their neighbourhood along with his friend had raped her sister. A case in this regard was registered at the Sungarhi police station, but no action has been initiated so far.

Police sources said ADG PC Meena was not present in his office during the time of the incident.

