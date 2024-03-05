UP Police Recruitment Board Chairperson Removed Over Paper Leak

UP paper leak case: The government also said that a STF would probe the paper leak allegations.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday removed the chairperson of the UP Police Recruitment Board.

The chairperson, Renuka Mishra, has been replaced with IPS officer Rajeev Krishna, days after the UP police constable recruitment examination was cancelled following allegations of a question paper leak.

More than 48 lakh candidates appeared in the examination, which was held on February 17 and 18 across the state.

The state government on February 24 cancelled the police constable recruitment examination and said a re-examination would be conducted within six months.

The government also said that a Special Task Force (STF) would probe the paper leak allegations.

Earlier last month, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said that "there can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations" and assured strict action against "unruly elements".

"There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who toy with the hard work of youngsters will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements," he said in a post in Hindi on X.