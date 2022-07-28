Samajwadi MLA Named In UP Police Chargesheet For Attacking Power Department Official

The local police has asked the MLA to not leave the district without prior intimation.

A Samajwadi Party legislator was named in a police chargesheet filed in connection with a case registered against him for attacking an electricity department official and destroying official papers.

SP MLA from Bisauli constituency Ashutosh Maurya allegedly reached a power house in the area on April 27 and attacked an official there. The MLA also tore some official papers, police said.

An FIR regarding the incident was lodged after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Budaun, OP Singh said, on the basis of the FIR filed against Maurya, we have filed a chargesheet in the court.

"It was done following due investigation of the case," he added.

The local police has asked the MLA to not leave the district without prior intimation.

