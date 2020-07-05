UP Police Begin Search For Notorious Criminal Harish Baliyan

Police said the criminal is wanted in more than 30 cases. (Representational)

After the Kanpur encounter in which eight policemen were killed, the Muzaffarnagar district police has initiated a search for notorious criminal Harish Baliyan carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, officials said on Sunday.

A team of police officials of Bhorakala police station in the district are on the lookout for him.

According to Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Yadav, the criminal is wanted in more than 30 cases, including murder and loot and has been on the run for many years.

Meanwhile, the district police have opened history sheets of 40 criminals, 14 accused booked under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act and 39 persons booked under the UP Control of Goondas Act in the district last month.