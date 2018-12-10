'Not Much Evidence': UP Police On Soldier's Arrest In Bulandshahr Killing

Bulandshahr violence: Jeetu Fauji is accused of killing inspector Subodh Kumar Singh. (File)

Two days after an Indian Army soldier was arrested from Jammu for his alleged involvement in the killing of a police inspector during mob violence in Bulandshahr, the Uttar Pradesh Police today said it did not have enough proof against him.

Officials said they did not have conclusive proof so far against Jeetu Fauji to prove he had a hand in the killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh.

They said, however, there is proof that Jeetu Fauji was at the scene of the crime.

The accused has also claimed innocence saying he was not involved in the murder of the police official or for that matter in the mob violence.

During his interrogation by the police and Special Task Force (STF), he admitted to be passing by the scene but insisted he was not a party to the violence.

Senior Superintendent of Police in STF, Abhishek Kumar Singh, said: "At the initial point of arrest there was not much evidence against the soldier."

His family members allege that he is being implicated so that the prime accused, Yogesh Raj of Bajrang Dal, is let off the hook.

Meanwhile, Jeetu Fauji has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate has dismissed his bail application and his family is likely to approach the district judge on Tuesday.

On December 3, a mob of some 400 people rampaged through a village in Bulandshahr apparently after cow carcasses were found in a jungle nearby. During the violence, Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a 20-year-old man died of gunshot wounds.

Subodh Singh and his team had gone to the area to tackle the violence when they came under attack by the mob.

Police have arrested nine accused in the Bulandshahr case but the main conspirator, Yogesh Raj, the district convener of Bajrang Dal, is on the run.

