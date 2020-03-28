UP, Other States Not Letting Migrants Return: Ashok Gehlot Tells Home Ministry

Ashok Gehlot requested the Home Ministry to "kindly intervene" to help the migrants (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday complained that migrant lobourers in his state who are from Uttar Pardesh and other states are being denied entry in their home states.

"On the directions of Union Home Ministry to our Additional Chief Secretary Home last midnight, interstate migrants are being facilitated to reach their hometowns safely. But unfortunately migrants belonging to UP are being denied entry to their home state," Mr Gehlot said.

He said that officials in UP informed that they don't have any direction in this regard.

"This problem is being faced by migrants belonging not only to UP, but also to other neighbouring states," he added.

"Kindly intervene. Necessary directions may be given to all states as given to Rajasthan. Though, Rajasthan is well-prepared and equipped to take care of all brothers and sisters in the hour of this health crisis," Mr Gehlot requested the Union Home Ministry.