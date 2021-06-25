UP Man Shot Inside Bank By Security Guard, Allegedly Over 'Mask'

UP Police have said investigations are ongoing

A private security guard shot and injured a customer inside a bank in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, after an argument that reportedly started over the man not wearing a face mask.

Visuals of the horrific incident - which took place earlier today a branch of the Bank of Baroda - showed Rajesh Kumar, a Railways employee, lying on the floor with a pool of blood around his thighs. His distraught wife can be seen kneeling by his side and shouting: " Why did you shoot him?"

A third voice - presumably the unidentified person filming the 27-second video - asks the guard: "How can you just shoot him? You will go to jail, you realise? "

To this the guard, who seems to still have his gun with him, retorts: "He will go to jail too."

The guard is now in the custody of the UP Police.

Mr Kumar - the man who was shot - is in hospital and out of danger.

According to news agency PTI, eyewitnesses said the guard was heard repeatedly shouting before being taken into custody. They said he was shouting that the customer had tried to force his way inside without a face mask and verbally abused him (the guard) when stopped

Eyewitnesses quoted by PTI also said the guard claimed he had to open fire after the customer forced his way inside the bank.

The private bank security guard is now in the custody of the UP Police

However, a relative claimed that while the initial argument was over the mask, the shooting was later.

"When he tried to enter the bank the guard asked him to wear a mask. He went back and wore a mask, but the guard was not letting him enter saying, 'It is lunchtime... come later'. There was an argument and the guard pushed and shot him," a relative of Mr Kumar told the media.

When asked if the shooting did, in fact, happen over a face mask, Bareilly Police Chief Rohit Singh Sajwan said investigations were ongoing.

"The bank employees told us the argument happened over some reason after the person entered the bank. We are questioning the guard and are trying to find out the reason," Mr Sajwan said.

With input from PTI