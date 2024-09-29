Watch: Man Takes Reel Game Notch "Higher", Does Pull Ups On Road Signboard

A song by late singer Sidhu Moosewala was heard playing in the viral video.

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi took the reel game a notch "higher" when he did pull-ups on top of a national highway signboard.

The video, shot on National Highway 931 in Uttar Pradesh, shows the unidentified shirtless man doing pull-ups on a board 10 metres above the road.

A man is also seen sitting on the board, apparently recording the upper-body strength exercise from another camera angle.

Reacting to the viral clip, the Amethi police said that they were investigating the matter.

"After investigation, necessary legal action will be taken against the persons doing stunts as per the rules," the police said in a post on X.