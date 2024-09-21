Video: Woman's Dangerous Stunt With Child On The Edge Of Open Well Angers Internet

The identity of the woman and other people part of the stunt is not known.

The practice of taking countless selfies, creating reels and making vlogs has become a common sight. In an attempt to go viral, several people are also seen engaging in rather risky feats, putting the lives of others in danger. One such video has surfaced on social media showing a woman sitting on the edge of a well with a child clinging to her leg. The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter), has attracted widespread criticism from people, with many calling it reckless and unnecessary.

In the clip, a woman is seen sitting on the edge of a well as she lip-syncs to a song. A small child is seen clinging to one of her legs, while his body dangles in air above the open well. "Family court in custody case: Only mother can love child more. Even more than father," X user @RawAndRealMan sarcastically wrote while sharing the clip.

Family court in custody case: Only mother can love child more. Even more than father.

The location and identity of the woman and other people part of the stunt is not known. The relationship between the woman and the boy is also not known.

However, on social media, the video prompted varied comments, with users calling it reckless, unnecessary and pointless to form such an act and risk their lives. Some social media users also demanded that the woman should be arrested for putting the child's life in danger.

"Only for view people can do everything even risk own child life so ridiculous," wrote one user. "W*f is wrong with these types of people? They need some good treatment by mental hospitals," commented another.

"She should be in jail," expressed a third user. "Any legal action against this woman for risking the life a child?" asked a fourth user while tagging the official handle of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

"do you have the source of this video ? it has to be reported. :: Register Complaint - E-Baal Nidan :: (http://ncpcr.gov.in) this is absolutely risking the life of the kid and for what ?" commented one user.

"Don't blame laws she is mental case! Reels are destroying human brains," added another.