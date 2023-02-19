UP Man Raped, Impregnated Minor, Threw Newborn Baby In Forest: Cops

A case has been registered against the man under IPC section 376, 377 and POCSO Act, police said.

A man was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a teenage girl and throwing their newborn baby in a forest area here, police said.

The 17-year-old survivor lodged a complaint at Deoband police station in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, alleging that she was raped several times by a man, who had promised to marry her.

The accused allegedly threw the girl born four days ago in a forest area and threatened the teen of dire consequences if she informed anyone about the act, a senior police officer said.

An FIR has been registered against the man under IPC section 376 (rape), 377 (sodomy) and POCSO Act, police said.

The newborn was recovered by a farmer and is now being treated at a hospital, he said.

The baby will be handed over to the child welfare committee, police said.

