UP Man Marries Bihar Woman Over Video Call Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

The qazi solemnised their wedding through video conference

He lives in Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh. She, in Patna. And they said, "qubool hain" (I accept) over video call as coronavirus lockdown threatened their wedding plans.

Sadiya Nasreen and Danish Raza were scheduled to have their Nikah (wedding vows) solemnised on March 23.

All arrangements for the wedding were made, including the booking of a community hall for the wedding function to take place.

But just before their big day, the government a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Travel was restricted, flights and trains were suspended - making it difficult for the guests to get together for the wedding.

But invitation cards for the Nikah had already been sent out. So the families decided to go ahead with the wedding through video conference on Monday.

The bride and groom, in their wedding finaries, sat in front of the computer screens in their homes in UP and Bihar while the qazi solemnised their wedding as their families congratulated each other.