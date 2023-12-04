Watch: Passengers Cheer As Couple Gets Married In Moving Train, Internet Has Questions

The identity of the groom and bride getting married on a moving train is not clear as of yet.

Of late, the trend of people dancing inside metro trains, railway platforms, and other public places has seen a sharp rise. However, one couple went a step further and got married on a moving train. Giving a unique twist to the trend of destination weddings, the couple chose a speeding train as their wedding venue. A video of the unconventional ceremony shows the couple performing the wedding rituals in the presence of several passengers who cheer for them.

The video shared was captioned, ''Wedding on the moving train. Wow wow wow.''

Watch the video here:

The video opens to show the couple first exchanging varmalas, followed by the groom tying a mangalsutra around the bride's neck. The bride then touches the groom's feet and hugs him after getting emotional, eliciting cheers from the crowd. Some reports say that this unique ceremony unfolded aboard an Asansol-Jasidih train, however, NDTV cannot independently verify it.

The video has taken the internet by storm, amassing more than 74,000 likes and hundreds of comments. While some were curious to know why the couple chose to get married on a train, others were amused and made jokes about the versatility of Indian trains. Some also congratulated the couple and extended well-wishes.

''Budget kam hoga, warna plane mein karte (the budget must be limited, or else they would do it on a plane),'' one user said.

Another commented, ''Why make divorce such a painful process when it is so easy to get married. When a couple can get married in a moving train then why do they need to approach the court for divorce. Make Divorce as easy or as tough as Marriage.''

A third added, ''Our India's public is at the forefront of getting all this done.'' A fourth added, ''Multi-purpose Indian Railways.''