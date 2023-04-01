Video: Wedding Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong, Sparkling Gun Blows Up On Bride's Face

The video was shared on Twitter by Vidit Sharma.

There is no denying that for people, their wedding day is considered to be the happiest day of their lives. People often try to make it memorable by being creative, to rack up views and likes on social media. However, a recent video has proved that these stunts may not always be safe for everyone.

A video from Maharashtra shows a bride and groom posing with a sparkle gun on their wedding day. In the 13-second clip, the couple can be seen happily posing together while holding the guns. As soon as they fired them, one of the guns exploded and hit the bride in her face. The bride quickly dropped the gun as everyone rushed to save her. The video cuts off abruptly.

The video was shared on Twitter by Vidit Sharma. The caption of the clip reads, "Why do People destroy their best days."

Watch the video here:

Why do People destroy their best days 🙄 pic.twitter.com/B88ROpBv6a — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) March 31, 2023

The video has amassed over 15,000 views on Twitter. The clip received an array of comments from social media users. A user wrote, "Desperation to be "different"! & trend !! & they did, didn't they."

Another user commented, "What happened to good old days with wedding appropriate pictures, without all these hypes and extras?"

"Zero sympathy for people who do things for social media validation," the third user wrote.

"Ground rule is be careful with elemental forces," the fourth user wrote.