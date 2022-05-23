UP Man Kills Nephew, Reaches Police Station With Blood-Stained Axe

After killing his newphew, he entered a police station carrying a blood-stained axe. (Representational)

A man in a village in Kannauj killed his newphew with an axe and reached a police station with the blood-stained murder weapon in his hands on Monday.

The man, Suraj Pal, killed his nephew, Sunil, 32, attacking him with an axe during an argument, Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said.

"One Suraj Pal of Dariya village came to Saurikh police station on Monday. He was holding a blood-stained axe and informed the police personnel that he had killed his nephew, one Sunil Kumar with it," he said.

Sunil worked as a labourer, and according to locals, his father Bhikam Singh is lodged in jail for killing his wife.

Bhikam Singh was recently admitted in a hospital in nearby Kanpur district by jail authorities after his health deteriorated.

Suraj Pal had planned to visit Bhikham Singh in the hospital but Sunil was against it. The two had an argument over the matter during which Pal attacked Sunil with an axe, police said.

Police recovered Sunil's body and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

An FIR has been lodged in the matter and police have arrested Pal, the SP said.

