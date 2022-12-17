UP Man Gives Bulldozer As Wedding Gift To Daughter, Groom. Here's Why

Parshuram Prajapati gifted a bulldozer to his son-in-law Yogendra alias Yogi.

Parshuram Prajapati, a retired soldier gifted a bulldozer to his daughter Neha on her wedding day.

Yogendra, a resident of Saunkar, is a Navy officer.

Uttar Pradesh| In a unique marriage in Hamirpur, the bride's family gifts a bulldozer to the groom

My father-in-law gifted me a bulldozer because it is useful and it can provide jobs unlike a 4-wheeler: Yogendra Prajapati, Groom pic.twitter.com/VjG24IMFss — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 17, 2022

When asked the reason behind giving a JCB instead of a luxury car for the newly wedded couple, Parshuram said that his daughter is preparing for UPSC, and in case she fails in cracking the exam, she can use the bulldozer to earn money.

"It was done with the purpose of creating job opportunities for others. My father-in-law gifted this on our wedding day which was on December 15. This was a new initiative for our districts," Yogendra said.

