UP Man Gives Bulldozer As Wedding Gift To Daughter, Groom. Here's Why

Parshuram Prajapati, a retired soldier gifted a bulldozer to his daughter Neha on her wedding day.

UP Man Gives Bulldozer As Wedding Gift To Daughter, Groom. Here's Why

Parshuram Prajapati gifted a bulldozer to his son-in-law Yogendra alias Yogi.

Hamirpur, UP:

A  bride's father in Uttar Pradesh has gifted her and her groom a bulldozer as a wedding gift.

Parshuram Prajapati, a retired soldier gifted a bulldozer to his daughter Neha on her wedding day.

The man who hails from Uttar Pradesh gifted his son-in-law -Yogendra alias Yogi- a bulldozer during their wedding which has created a lot of buzz on the internet.

Yogendra, a resident of Saunkar, is a Navy officer. 

When asked the reason behind giving a JCB instead of a luxury car for the newly wedded couple, Parshuram said that his daughter is preparing for UPSC, and in case she fails in cracking the exam, she can use the bulldozer to earn money.

"It was done with the purpose of creating job opportunities for others. My father-in-law gifted this on our wedding day which was on December 15. This was a new initiative for our districts," Yogendra said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

"Who's Running Punjab - Bhagwant Mann Or Raghav Chadha": Amarinder Singh's Swipe

Also Read

.