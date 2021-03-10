UP Man Gets Life Term For Raping 16-Year-Old Dalit Girl

An FIR was registered by the girl's father alleging that she was raped (Representational)

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old Dalit girl in 2018.

Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Judge Shiv Kumar on Tuesday convicted Rahul Sahni for raping the girl.

The incident took place in a village in Chitbadgaon area on July 1, 2018. An FIR was registered by the girl's father alleging that she was raped by Sahni, Superintendent of Police Viping Tada said.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 366 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape), and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and POCSO Act.

While the court awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment to the convict for kidnapping the girl, it ordered life imprisonment for rape and offence committed under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the POCSO Act.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)