Rape Accused Brought To UP Court For Hearing, Escapes From Custody

A man accused of rape gave police personnel the slip and escaped from court premises in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Arvind Verma told PTI that the accused had been arrested by Mahuadih police in Deoria under charges of rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Shiva Bansfod, a resident of Hata in Kushinagar district was sent to judicial custody and brought to the district court in Deoria for a hearing on Thursday, the officer said.

According to police, he managed to escape from the court premises while in police custody.

Efforts are underway to locate and arrest the escaped prisoner, the officer said, adding that all legal procedures and necessary action will be taken in the matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)