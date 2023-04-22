UP Man Arrested For Posting 'Objectionable' Video On PM On Facebook: Cops

The man posted the video on PM Modi on the social networking site on Friday. (FILE)

A man in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh was arrested on Saturday for allegedly posting an objectionable video on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook, police said.

The man, Ajit Kumar Yadav of Ussa village in the Pakdi police station area, has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, police station in-charge Shatrughan Kumar said.

Mr Yadav posted the video on the social networking site on Friday, the police officer said, adding necessary legal action was being taken in this regard.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)