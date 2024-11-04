UP Man, 40, Dies After Being Trapped In Dry Well While Removing Bricks

Mohammadi police stationin-charge said that he died at the district hospital.(Representational)

A 40-year-old man died after getting buried in a mound of mud while removing bricks from a dry well in a village in the Mohammadi area here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Amirnagar village on Sunday night when Rafaytulla (40), Kasim and his brother Idris went inside the 24-feet deep dry well using a ladder to remove bricks, they said.

While removing the bricks, the wall suddenly collapsed and the trio got trapped inside the mound of mud, they said.

With the help of villagers and the use of a bulldozer, Kasim and Idris were rescued safely after about three hours of effort. Rafaytulla was rushed to the district hospital in a seriously injured condition.

Mohammadi police station in-charge Indrajit Singh said that Rafaytulla succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital.

