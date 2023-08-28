UP Man, 35, Dies Of Heart Attack In Mall While On Way To Watch Movie

The preliminary cause of death is reported to be a heart attack.

A 35-year-old man who had gone to the Fun Mall in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri to watch a movie died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera that was installed in the cinema hall.

Notably, he had reached the cinema hall in the city mall on Saturday to catch a late-night show of the recently released movie 'Gadar-2.'

A CCTV video of the incident that has surfaced on social media shows Akshat Tiwari, who runs a medical store in Mahevaganj, climbing the stairs while talking to someone on his phone. Two youths are also seen walking ahead of him.

All of a sudden, Mr Tiwari is seen collapsing and falling on the floor. Seeing him collapse, people gathered around to check up on him. Guards and bouncers present there sprinkled water on his face, but there was no reaction from him.

He was then immediately taken to a hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The preliminary cause of death is reported to be a heart attack. An investigation is underway to ascertain further details surrounding the incident.

Of late, several similar stories of young people suddenly collapsing and, in some cases, dying have emerged on social media. Such incidents have left the experts concerned too, who have warned of the increasing incidents of sudden cardiac deaths.

Common reasons for heart issues in the young include a family history of heart disease, coexisting medical conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, lifestyle problems, obesity, stress, and lack of exercise.