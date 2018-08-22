UP Madrasa Loses Recognition Over National Anthem Row

A case of treason was filed against three teachers of the madrasa and they were arrested.

Almost a week after a video purportedly showed the principal and teachers of a madrasa in Uttar Pradesh stopping students from singing the national anthem during the Independence Day function, the state government has cancelled its recognition.

The recognition of Madrasa Arabia Ahle Girls College in Badago has been cancelled after an order from the state education department, official sources said.

District minority welfare officer Prabhat Kumar said the action was taken following a report of the inquiry committee set up by the administration to probe the allegations.

The principal of the madrasa Fazlal Rahman and some teachers had reportedly stopped the students from singing the national anthem on Independence Day after unfurling of the national flag.

The matter came to light when a video purportedly showing the principal stopping the students from singing the national anthem went viral on social media.

District Magistrate Amarnath Upadhyay had ordered the district minority welfare officer to investigate the matter. After the investigation, the report was sent to the government.

Sources said alternative arrangements will be made to accommodate the students in some other institution.