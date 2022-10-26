UP Hospital Accused Of Mosambi Juice In IV Drip Now Faces Bulldozer Threat

The Prayagraj hospital was sealed last week and there are no patients there.

A private hospital in Uttar Pradesh where a dengue patient died allegedly after he was transfused fruit juice instead of blood platelets faces a bulldozer threat. A demolition notice has been served to the Prayagraj hospital for unauthorised construction.

The hospital was built without permission and it must be vacated by Friday, the notice said. The hospital was sealed last week and there are no patients there.

A preliminary enquiry revealed lapses on the part of its authorities after the family of the 32-year-old dengue patient alleged that they supplied sweet lime (mosambi) juice in a bag marked "plasma". A medical report on whether the dispute platelet bag contained juice has not been made public.

Meanwhile, days after the dengue patient's death, Prayagraj police had busted a gang that supplied "fake platelets" and arrested 10 men. They used to take plasma from blood banks and repackaging them as platelets (both components of the blood), police had said.