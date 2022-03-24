Yogi Adityanath's Last-Minute Meet With JP Nadda Over Government Formation

Yogi Adityanath met BJP chief JP Nadda this evening ahead of Thursday's legislature party meeting.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath met BJP chief JP Nadda today for a last-minute discussion on government formation in the state, where the party won a record victory earlier this month. Yogi Adityanath had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on March 13, three days after the declaration of results.

The BJP is set to have its legislature party meeting tomorrow and formally elect its leader. The oath ceremony of the new government will be held on Friday at a mega event in Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ikana stadium.

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend the meet as the party's observer for government formation.

While decisions have been taken for the top post, there is still suspense about the post of the Deputy Chief Minister, following the defeat of Keshav Maurya in the election. Mr Maurya had lost in Sirathu to Pallavi Patel of Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), who was contesting on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

Besides Mr Maurya, 10 more ministers lost the election. Yogi Adityanath's second deputy, Dinesh Sharma, did not contest.

There have been several contenders for the post, including Dinesh Sharma, Baby Rani Maurya, Brijesh Pathak, Swatantar Dev Singh and AK Sharma.

Many in the BJP, however, believe that Mr Maurya still has a chance, especially after a second term was granted to Pushkar Singh Dhami in the top post of Uttarakhand despite his defeat in his constituency.

Friday's oath ceremony is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several members of his cabinet and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

The BJP and its allies won 274 of the 403 assembly seats of the state, becoming the first party in over three decades to get a second straight term.