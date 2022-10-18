UP Girl, 15, Set On Fire By Relative Who Allegedly Raped Her, Dies: Police

The 15-year-old rape victim succumbed to her burn injuries during treatment. (Representational)

A 15-year-old rape victim succumbed to her burn injuries during treatment at Saifai Medical College hospital in Etawah, police said on Monday.

The girl died late Saturday night, they said.

She was raped three months ago by a relative who lives in the same village, police said.

On October 6, when she complained of a pain in her stomach, her mother took her to a community health centre where the doctor declared her pregnant, Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Dixit told PTI.

When her mother raised the matter with the mother and sister of the accused, they offered to get her married to the alleged rapist and took the girl with them, said the police.

On the night of October 8, the accused set the girl on fire with petrol in an attempt to kill her, police said quoting the FIR.

The girl was rushed to a community health centre hospital from where she was referred to the Saifai Medical Collage with critical burn injuries.

The victim's parents told media on Monday that they had been getting threats from the accused, and were forced to cremate their daughter in Etawah, instead of in the village where they live.

They said that police have arrested the accused and his mother, while his sister, alleged to be complicit in the crime, is still at large.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)