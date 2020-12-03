UP Farmers Tighten Their Chokehold On Delhi At Ghaziabad, Noida

The traffic police in Delhi and Noida have issued advisories on route diversions.

UP Farmers Tighten Their Chokehold On Delhi At Ghaziabad, Noida

Farmers removing a tractor to let an ambulance from Ghaziabad pass into Delhi this morning.

New Delhi:

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh have flexed their muscles further along key roads connecting Delhi to Noida and Ghaziabad, even as the national capital's western border with Haryana remained mostly blocked by those from Punjab and Haryana.

On Thursday, vehicular movement remained snail-paced on an arterial Delhi-Noida road for the third day in a row. Only one of the two carriageways on the Noida Link Road, also known as the Chilla road, were open, allowing commuters to enter Uttar Pradesh via Noida, authorities said. The other side of the road remained blocked by farmers.

The Noida Traffic Police had issued an advisory on route diversions, suggesting that people use the DND or Kalindi Kunj routes instead of the Noida Link road to reach Delhi.

Some protest leaders have alleged detention by the police on Wednesday, a charge denied by the Noida DCP.

Newsbeep

Similar scenes could be witnessed at the Ghaziabad-Delhi border, with farmers from UP blocking highways, allowing only ambulances to pass through. The Ghaziabad Additional District Magistrate, on his part, did express concern about ambulance services getting affected.

Thousands of farmers have blockaded western Delhi's border points like Tikri with Haryana for days together, turning the crossing of border into a huge task for regular travellers. Other closed border points on Delhi's western frontier include Singhu, Jharoda, and Jhatikra.

Comments
farmers block Delhi roadsfarmers block highwayProtesting Farmers

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india