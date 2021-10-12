Live Updates: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Pay Respects Today To Farmers Killed In UP

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the incident. (File)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will again head to Lakhimpur Kheri today to participate in the "antim ardas (final rites)" prayers of the protesting farmers who were mowed down in the Uttar Pradesh district earlier this month.

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra, accused of running over farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, was arrested on Saturday after being questioned for over 12 hours in Lakhimpur Kheri, and was subsequently sent to police custody for three days on Monday.

The police said he had been giving "evasive answers" and not cooperating. He had skipped the summons yesterday due to health reasons, according to his father.

His arrest came five days after he was named in a murder case. The charges against him would usually merit an immediate arrest and questions have been raised about whether he was afforded VIP treatment because of his father.

Eight people, including four farmers, died in the UP district on October 3 after a car ran over a group of demonstrators protesting against the visit by junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra and UP's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Though the Union Minister admits the SUV that ran over farmers belongs to him, he maintains his son was not in it.

The farmer said that the incident was a "pre-planned conspiracy". They demanded that Union Minister Ajay Mishra should also be removed from the government as he started this conspiracy and is also protecting the culprits in the case.

Here are the Live Updates on the Lakhimpur Kheri Violence:

Oct 12, 2021 10:09 (IST) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said Yogi Government Will Not Retain Power In Uttar Pradesh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, returning from Lakhimpur Kheri, said, "There is anti-incumbency against the BJP government in UP. From farmers, youth, Scheduled communities to traders, everyone is upset with the CM. The Yogi government will not retain power in the state."

Mr Baghel, along with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had recently met families of farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Oct 12, 2021 09:48 (IST) RLD Leader Jayant Singh briefly held at Bareilly Airport before being allowed to proceed

On my way now. All the passengers on the Delhi - Bareilly flight were also not allowed to exit the terminal while I was being restrained! - Jayant Singh (@jayantrld) October 12, 2021

Oct 12, 2021 09:46 (IST) Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Singh stopped at Bareilly Airport while heading to Bareilly for 'antim ardas' of killed Lakhimpur Kheri farmers

लखीमपुर किसानों की अंतिम अरदास में जाते समय राष्ट्रीय लोकदल के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष चौधरी जयंत सिंह जी को बरेली जिला प्रशासन ने बरेली एयरपोर्ट पर जबरदस्ती रोक लिया है।

क्या अब देश में किसानों के दुःख में शामिल होना भी अपराध है?#ChaudharyJayantSingh#Lakhimpur - Rashtriya Lok Dal (@RLDparty) October 12, 2021