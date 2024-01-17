Scores Of Cars Run Over Body On Expressway, Shovel Used To Scrape Tarmac

Police had to use a shovel to scrape bits of body from the tarmac

In a disturbing incident on an expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, a body was run over by multiple cars, through the night, until it had to be scraped off the surface.

Pieces of the body were smeared on to the tarmac, crushed under wheels, requiring the police to use a shovel to collect body parts spread across a 500-metre stretch.

Only an intact finger could be recovered by the police. They now hope that the fingerprint will help the forensic team to identify the victim. Shocking visuals from the spot also show a shoe, apparently belonging to the victim.

While it is not clear how long the body was abandoned on the expressway and why the vehicles did not steer clear of it, dense fog conditions in north India may have prevented drivers from seeing clearly. Also, the average speed of cars on expressways is about a 100 km per hour and it is risky to make sudden manoeuvres at those speeds, especially in foggy conditions during night.

According to the police, a detailed investigation starting from the identification of the victim will help them understand the circumstances better.

What remains of the body has been sent for autopsy.

Inspector Devendra Singh said that the body appeared to belong to a 40-year-old man. "It has not been identified yet. It was badly mutilated after vehicle over vehicle crushed it. Pieces of the body were pasted onto the tarmac, so police had to use a shovel to collect them. Only a finger is intact and police are trying to identify the victim using fingerprints," the officer said.