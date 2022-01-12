"My Exit Has Caused Earthquake In BJP ": SP Maurya On Quitting UP Cabinet

Swami Prasad Maurya boasted that his resignation had shaken the BJP.

Swami Prasad Maurya, whose resignation from Yogi Adityanath's cabinet has set off a flurry of exits, today said he "hasn't quit the BJP or joined the Samajwadi Party" yet.

"I have only quit as a minister. I will quit the BJP soon. For now, I am not joining the Samajwadi Party," Swami Prasad Maurya told NDTV today, teasing a big reveal on Friday.

"I have rejected the BJP...there is no question of going back," he qualified in the same breath.

Mr Maurya boasted that his resignation had shaken the party.

"My move has caused a bhuchaal (storm) in the BJP," he boasted, adding that ministers and MLAs would leave the party along with him.

As Mr Maurya posted his resignation letter on Twitter, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav had also tweeted a photo with him, welcoming him and his supporters to his party.

"Akhilesh Yadav congratulated me," he agreed.

"I will speak to my people today and tomorrow. I will reveal my next political move on 14th (Friday). I will also tell you my decision and who will come with me."