UP Couple Dupes Elderly People Of Rs 35 Crore. Promised Them Of Age-Reversal

The accused have been identified as Rajeev Kumar Dubey and his wife, Rashmi Dubey

A couple in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has duped dozens of elderly people of Rs 35 crore by promising to make them young through an "Israel-made time machine".

Rajeev Kumar Dubey and his wife, Rashmi Dubey, opened a therapy center - Revival World - in Kanpur's Kidwai Nagar area, saying that a machine will be brought from Israel that would transform a 60-year-old into a 25-year-old.

They promised their customers that they could restore the youth of the elderly through "oxygen therapy", police said.

The couple, who lived on rent in Kidwai Nagar, deceived people by telling them that due to polluted air, they were rapidly becoming old and that the "oxygen therapy" would make them young in a few months.

"They offered packages for Rs 6,000 for 10 sessions and Rs 90,000 for a three-year reward system," senior police official Anjali Vishwakarma said.

Renu Singh, who was one of the victims of the massive scam, filed a police complaint, alleging that she was cheated of Rs 10.75 lakh. She also alleged that hundreds of people were duped of about Rs 35 crore.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under section 318(4)(cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are on the hunt for the couple.

It is suspected that they have now fled abroad.