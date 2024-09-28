Tech Mogul Who Is Spending $2 Million To Reverse Age Shares Tips To Maintain Healthy Skin. See Post

Mr Johnson is reportedly worth $400 million.

Bryan Johnson, the 46-year-old software millionaire, who is on a quest to reverse his biological age, recently shared his personal experience with skin damage and his ongoing efforts to restore and maintain his skin health. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mr Johnson shared a detailed post about the damage caused by years of neglect and his current skincare regimen. "Until I was 40, I kind of destroyed my skin," he wrote, attributing this to years of sunburns, a poor diet, and the absence of a proper skincare routine.

In the following post, the 46-year-old described how the above-mentioned factors had left his skin severely aged, with multispectral imaging showing that it ranked in the 98th percentile for damage in several areas. At the time, his skin had the biological age of 64, the millionaire said. "Now, my skin age has improved to between 37 and 42," he wrote.

When I started Blueprint, my skin was in the 98th percentile for damage on some markers, with an average skin age of 64.



Now, my skin age has improved to between 37 and 42.



The image below, using multispectral imaging, shows my accumulated UV damage from excessive sun exposure. pic.twitter.com/l3Iu6uMtPd — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) September 26, 2024

Further, Mr Johsnson shared a few basics to maintain healthy skin. "Exercise, prioritising sleep, and maintaining a healthy diet are fundamental," Mr Johnson stated. He emphasised the importance of regulating sun exposure by avoiding high UV periods and using protective measures such as sunscreen, UV umbrellas and protective clothing.

The tech mogul also outlined a strict daily regimen, which includes washing his face morning and night, applying mineral sunscreen, and using moisturisers on both his face and body. He even detailed his use of specific creams, including niacinamide, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and prescription tretinoin, each designed to improve skin health and prevent further damage.

My daily protocol:



Face wash morning & night.



+ Sunscreen (mineral)

+ Moisturize (Body and Face)

+ Creams - can start with the basics such as niacinamide (morning and night), vitamin C (morning), hyaluronic acid (as desired), and tretinoin (at night, an Rx). pic.twitter.com/Qpl6hd7yc2 — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) September 26, 2024

In the next post, Mr Johnson cautioned against endocrine disruptors often found in skincare products. "These chemicals are linked with many health problems in both wildlife and humans," he wrote. Additionally, he also recommended several supplements that support skin health, such as collagen, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid.

Mr Johnson also revealed that he has been experimenting with treatments like Tixel, Sofwave, and Sculptra, all of which are designed to stimulate collagen production and improve skin firmness. He also shared his use of microdosing Accutane to maintain blemish-free skin, alongside regular red light therapy sessions to boost skin vitality.

The millionaire concluded his post by stressing the importance of tracking progress through detailed assessments, such as multispectral imaging which can evaluate skin health indicators like UV damage, pore size, and dark spots.

