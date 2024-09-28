Indian Techie Says Rs 70 Lakh Salary In Canada 'Not Enough', Internet Reacts

The has accumulated more than 73,000 views.

An Indian-origin techie expressing his dissatisfaction with his CAD 115,000 (approximately Rs 70 lakh) salary in Canada has triggered a discussion on social media. In an interview with Salary Scale, an Instagram channel focused on exploring salaries and career growth, the man revealed that the high cost of living in Toronto, where he works for Infosys, is a major factor. He also spoke about spending nearly CAD 4,000 on rent, which resonated with many social media users.

In the video, the man shared that he earns upwards of CAD 100,000. When asked if he thinks the amount is enough, he replied that he is unhappy with the money.

"$100,000 is not enough. Brother is not satisfied with $115,000 a year as a SAP specialist in Toronto, Canada," the video was captioned by Salary Scale.

"He should prepare and switch companies to make more money. Intra-company transfers in service companies will not pay a good salary, be it US or Canada," wrote one user.

"Mankind will never be satisfied with money. Enjoy the life in Canada . It's 20x better than India even in current circumstance," said another.

"$3,000 a month rent is craayyyzzyyy," expressed a third user. "I was also in life science in Infosys SAP. They want to send me to the US. Most of my colleagues went there and switched after a year," shared another.

Meanwhile, in a previous video, a Canadian-based Indian couple shared their inspiring story of achieving a combined annual income of CAD 200,000 (approximately Rs 1.2 crore) through their successful careers in the tech industry. The couple also offered valuable advice on how others can follow in their footsteps.

The husband, a skilled programmer, and his wife, a support specialist, both earn CAD 100,000 annually. When asked about the secret to their financial success, the husband emphasised the importance of upskilling through technical certifications. He recommended pursuing certifications like Hadoop, Cloud, Certified ScrumMaster (CSM), or Project Management Professional (PMP) to enhance career prospects.