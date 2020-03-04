UP Couple Commits Suicide After Families Object To Relationship: Police

The 24-year-old man and the 19-year-old woman were found dead in their houses.

A young couple in Uttar Pradesh committed suicide by consuming poison in their respective houses after their families objected to their relationship.

According to reports, Ram Niwas, who lived at UP's Shahjahpur, worked as a labourer. He was in a relationship with his brother's sister-in-law, who lived in the same neighbourhood, for the past two years.

The girl was 19 while Niwas was 24. Both were from the same community.

However, Niwas's family did not approve of the relationship because they did not want both their sons to marry in the same family.

The couple tried hard to convince their families, but failed. After Ram Niwas's family tried fixing his marriage somewhere else, Ram Niwas met the teen on Monday night.

He was found dead the following morning. The woman was also found dead in her house.

After getting information about the incident, police arrived and tried to seize the bodies, but both the families refused to give the bodies for autopsy.

The bodies were later sent for autopsy after a local leader intervened and convinced the families.

Forensic experts also called in to ensure that there was no foul play.

Senior police officer Ashok Pal said, "It seems to be a clear case of suicide. The family members of the couple have refrained from saying anything about their children's death, but the residents told us that both they were in a relationship and wanted to marry each other."



(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)