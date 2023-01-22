'If This Is Relationship Goal...': UP Cops' Road Safety Message With Video

The police cautioned the citizens against the dangers of rash driving.

Uttar Pradesh Police has come up with an animated 16-second-long video on road safety to caution the citizens, especially the young generation against the dangers of rash driving.

The cue for the exercise was taken after the police came across a video on social media of a man driving a scooter while a woman sat astride him facing the opposite direction.

'Embrace Safe Riding'



Flouting safety norms with your beloved will definitely ‘crush' your dreams!



Why end ‘good times' on a deadly note ?#DriveSafeRideSafe#RoadSafetyMonthpic.twitter.com/DZZJuheemA — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 19, 2023

"'Embrace Safe Riding'. Flouting safety norms with your beloved will definitely 'crush' your dreams! Why end 'good times' on a deadly note? #DriveSafeRideSafe #RoadSafetyMonth," the UP Police said in a tweet with the video.

The 16-second-long animation was captioned with the message: "If this is the relationship goal you wish for? we're sure it'll end in a 'Hurt-break'. #FallForSafety, especially when you are with your loved ones! Road Safety Month 5th Jan to 4th Feb' is being played."

According to the police, the video of the couple had surfaced on social media on January 15, and was shot by someone who was driving behind.

On January 18, police arrested the rider, a 23-year-old Vikky, and charged him under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the IPC.

The girl was let-off with a warning as she is a minor, police had earlier said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rahul Srivastava, the in-charge of the social media centre of UP Police, told PTI, "The tweet garnered over 11,923 impressions, over 300 likes and retweets and was appreciated by many for its innovative take while the incident is still fresh in the minds of most social media users."

He added that this was not the first time that the UP Police had delivered a road safety message with a creative aside.

In the past, incidents of videos of drunk driving, rash riding or any other nuisance on the road that undermine the safety of other road users have been creatively animated to pass on citizen-centric content on Twitter and Instagram, Mr Srivastava said.

UP Police is running a 'road safety month' from January 5 to February 4 to educate the public on road safety norms, he added.

