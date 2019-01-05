UP Cop Who Shouted 'Thain Thain' To Scare Accused Injured In Encounter

Uttar Pradesh Inspector Manoj Kumar is being treated in the hospital.

Uttar Pradesh police inspector Manoj Kumar who had shouted 'thain thain' to scare the criminals during an encounter in October got injured on Friday during an encounter between the police and the criminals in Sambhal, some 370 kilometers from Lucknow. He has been admitted in the hospital.

Police say the criminal was also injured during counter-firing.

"Two men on bike fired at the police during which sub-inspector Manoj Kumar got injured. During the counter-firing, a criminal was also injured," said police officer Yamuna Prasad.

Mr Kumar's video of mimicking the sound of a gunshot after his pistol got jammed during an encounter with the criminals in Sambhal district was widely shared on social media.

In the video, he could be heard shouting 'maaro, maaro, ghero ,thain, thain' with the intention of scaring the criminals.

#WATCH: Police personnel shouts 'thain thain' to scare criminals during an encounter in Sambhal after his revolver got jammed. ASP says, 'words like 'maaro & ghero' are said to create mental pressure on criminals. Cartridges being stuck in revolver is a technical fault'. (12.10) pic.twitter.com/NKyEnPZukh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 13, 2018

Speaking about the incident, a senior cop had told ANI the cop shouting is a tact to deal with criminals mentally and create pressure on them to surrender.