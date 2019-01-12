UP Cop Who Died Last Month Appears In Transfer List, Top Cop Apologises

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police said it's a matter of deep regret.

The Uttar Pradesh police was left embarrassed after the name of a cop who died last month appeared in the latest list of officers to be transferred.

Satya Narain Singh who was Deputy Superintendent of Police before his death was listed in officers' transfers list issued by the Uttar Pradesh police.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh apologised for the error and said he will take strict action.

"It's a matter of deep regret that in today's transfer list of Deputy SP's a cancellation order has been issued for late Deputy SP Satya Narain Singh. Such blunder is unpardonable and I apologise for it as HOD. I'll take strict action and remedial measures for better sync of information," he tweeted.

Such blunder is unpardonable and i apologise for it as HOD. I'll take strict action & remedial measures for better sync of information — DGP UP (@dgpup) January 11, 2019

The list, which was released on Friday, includes names of Ashok Kumar, Surendra Yadav, Kailash Chandra Pandey, and Onkar Yadav, among others.