UP Cop Threatens To Kill Family Member, Demands Rs 1 Crore Ransom, Arrested

Police on Sunday arrested a constable who allegedly threatened to kidnap and kill a family member unless he was paid Rs 1 crore, officials said.

Aziz Gautam, posted in the district prison here, had on August 5 allegedly threatened to kidnap and murder Anuj (21), son of Ramkumar Gautam, who belonged to his family, Jaint SHO Ashwani Kumar said.

Aziz, a resident of Madhera village in the Jaint police station area, hatched the plan after he came to know that Ramkumar would be getting over Rs 2 crore from a land deal, he said.

The accused was arrested near his village with a country-made pistol and cartridges, the officer said.

Three accomplices of Aziz involved in the case were earlier arrested from Chhatapur in Madhya Pradesh, he added.

