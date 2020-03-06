UP Cop Cites Coronavirus As Excuse, Issued Showcause Notice: Report

"I have been suffering from coronavirus," the cop said. (Representational)

A policeman allegedly cited coronavirus infection as an excuse for not recording the statement of a molestation victim in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

An audio clip, in which the cop was heard saying that he suffered from coronavirus infection, went viral on social media on Thursday.

According to the sources, police official Ram Sevak was investigating a case of molestation registered a few days back.

The victim's family alleged that the police official neither arrested the accused nor bothered to record the victim's statement.

"He would make one or the other excuse whenever requested to take action," said one of the family members in Kanpur.

On Wednesday, a social worker called up the policeman and sought explanation for the delay in recording statement of the victim.

"I have been suffering from coronavirus. I will record her statement if I live," he told the social worker.

He also said that he had been on bed rest. "Only Lord Hanuman can save me now," he remarked.

It later turned out that the policeman faked coronavirus infection only to deflect criticism. "I was joking," he said, when confronted by senior officials. He has been issued a show cause notice.