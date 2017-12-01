Lucky Draw Settles BJP-Congress Tie In Civic Body In Mathura, UP UP Civic Election 2017 Results: The BJP and the Congress both had polled exactly 874 votes in ward number 56 of the holy town.

BJP's Meera Agarwal after winning the ward number 56 election Mathura: The BJP's Meera Agarwal won a lucky draw to be declared elected from a civic ward in Mathura, as



The BJP and the Congress both had polled exactly 874 votes in ward number 56 of the holy town.



After some discussion, the candidates, their parties and poll officials decided that the tie would be settled with a draw of lots.



The names of both were put on chits and placed in a box.



Luck favoured the BJP candidate.



It was an unusual way of deciding the winner but this is not the first time, say officials.



A lucky draw decided the winner when two candidates polled the same number of votes during district elections in Meghalaya in 2014.



Drones fitted with cameras were used for the first time during the November 26 voting in Mathura to help monitor the election and check crime.



Eight months after its landslide victory in UP assembly elections, the BJP is set for a big win in the local body polls in India's most populous state. In 2012, the BJP had a mayor in 12 municipal corporations.



