Uttar Pradesh Civic Polls Results Live: Yogi Adityanath's First Big Test

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath faces his first big test today, when results for the state's urban body elections will be announced. The Chief Minister is aware that his party, the BJP's performance in the polls is being watched closely after its massive sweep of the state in March this year, and he conducted a turbo-charged campaign, unprecedented for a chief minister, during civic polls. Voting was held in three phases over 10 days.
Here are the live updates of Uttar Pradesh civic polls results:
According to the State Election Commission, 24 districts had voted in the first phase of the polls on November 22, while 25 districts went to the polls in second phase. As many as 26 districts voted in the third phase on November 29.
The Samajwadi Party, which lost power in UP to the BJP in March, has accused the ruling party of "misusing government machinery to fix the elections" alleging that it tried to rig electronic voting machines. The BJP has called the allegations baseless.
The first two phases of polling on November 22 and 26 had recorded a turnout of 52.59 and 49.3, respectively. The third phase witnessed a voter turnout of 53 per cent even as there were some complaints of voters' names being missing.
In this time's contest the Samajwadi Party and the BSP, crushed in the assembly elections, are contesting on their symbols, but in sharp contrast to Yogi Adityanath's high-powered campaign, neither Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav, nor Mayawati campaigned.
The 652 local bodies for which elections were held, cover over 30 per cent of the state's population, the chief minister has pointed out underscoring how key the civic polls are.
In 2012, a majority of the councils were won by Independents, backed by the Samajwadi Party and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which did not contest the elections directly. Of the 423 nagar panchayats, Independents had won 352 while the BJP got 36.
In 2012, the BJP had won 10 of 12 corporations, which have this time been expanded to 16. But of the 194 municipal councils (198 this year), the party had only won 41.
