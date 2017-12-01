Ahead Of Gujarat Polls, A Drubbing For Congress In Rahul Gandhi's Amethi

All Congress candidates are set to lose in local body elections in party vice-president Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary constituency Amethi, in Uttar Pradesh. Votes are being counted today in a mammoth election to urban civic bodies in the state. The state's ruling BJP is leading in mayoral elections as well as in municipal council and nagar panchayats across the state.The Congress did not fielded a candidate from Amethi town, but its candidate in Jais was at a poor fourth position after several rounds of counting, with the BJP's Mahesh Sonkar leading. In Musafirkhana, an Independent Brajesh Agrahari was leading, while in Gauriganj the Samajwadi Party's candidate Rajpati Devi was ahead.The BJP is has also won the Amethi Nagar Panchayat, with and Independent candidate in the second place.A BJP leader said the Congress' drubbing in the Gandhi stronghold of Amethi, a week before Rahul Gandhi is expected to become Congress chief, will definitely be used by his party in its campaign for the Gujarat Assembly elections."The point proved by these results is that while we continue to be accepted by the people for our good and development oriented work, the Congress is not even able to save its own fiefdoms, forget their day dream of winning Gujarat," the BJP leader said.The UP civic elections to 16 municipal corporations, 198 municipal councils and 438 Nagar Panchayats is seen as the first big test for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who took over after the BJP swept assembly elections in March this year.