BJP Set To Sweep UP Civic Polls 2017: Who Said What

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for whom the civic polls 2017 were being seen as the big test on his government's performance, has not just passed it, but come through with flying colours.

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 01, 2017 19:11 IST
New Delhi: BJP is all set to win mayoral elections in 14 of 16 municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for whom the civic polls were being seen as the big test on his government's performance, has not just passed it, but come through with flying colours. BJP won the prestigious Ayodhya and Varanasi seats. In Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary constituency Amethi too, BJP registered victory. Taking potshots on Mr Gandhi, the UP chief minister said, "People who were saying big things about Gujarat, they haven't been able to open their account and have been cleared out of Amethi too."

Messages poured on social networking site Twitter after the BJP victory became certain in the UP civic polls 2017. Here are some early reactions:

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath credited PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah

"The BJP's historic win in the UP civic polls is because of PM Modi's development policies and Amit Shah's guidance," he said.

Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley said that government's people-centric policies resonated with Uttar Pradesh voters.

"Our government's people centric policies & its widespread acceptance by the people of India is once again reconfirmed in the results of the #UPCivicPolls2017 The triumph of BJP in Uttar Pradesh municipal elections vindicates our honest actions for a better future," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that 'once again, the agenda of development wins'.

He tweeted that UP civic poll victory will propel the government to work harder for the development of the people.

BJP President Amit Shah thanked the workers for the massive poll victory in UP civic polls 2017. He congratulated the workers, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP UP president Mahendra Nath Pandey for the victory.Poonam Mahajan, National President- Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha, thanked the people Of Uttar Pradesh for trusting the BJP.Smriti Irani, Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles and Information and Broadcasting, thanked the people of Amethi and called it #VikasKiJeet

