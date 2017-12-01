BJP Set To Sweep UP Civic Polls 2017: Who Said What

UP Civic Election Results: The polls are being seen as the first test for Yogi Adityanath government

BJP is all set to win mayoral elections in 14 of 16 municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for whom the civic polls were being seen as the big test on his government's performance, has not just passed it, but come through with flying colours. BJP won the prestigious Ayodhya and Varanasi seats. In Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary constituency Amethi too, BJP registered victory. Taking potshots on Mr Gandhi, the UP chief minister said, "People who were saying big things about Gujarat, they haven't been able to open their account and have been cleared out of Amethi too."

Messages poured on social networking site Twitter after the BJP victory became certain in the UP civic polls 2017. Here are some early reactions:

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath credited PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah

"The BJP's historic win in the UP civic polls is because of PM Modi's development policies and Amit Shah's guidance," he said.

Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley said that government's people-centric policies resonated with Uttar Pradesh voters.

"Our government's people centric policies & its widespread acceptance by the people of India is once again reconfirmed in the results of the #UPCivicPolls2017 The triumph of BJP in Uttar Pradesh municipal elections vindicates our honest actions for a better future," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that 'once again, the agenda of development wins'.

He tweeted that UP civic poll victory will propel the government to work harder for the development of the people.

BJP Presidentthanked the workers for the massive poll victory in UP civic polls 2017. He congratulated the workers, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP UP president Mahendra Nath Pandey for the victory.Poonam Mahajan, National President- Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha, thanked the people Of Uttar Pradesh for trusting the BJP.

Priti Gandhi, National Executive Member, BJP Mahila Morcha , credited Smriti Irani for Amethi win "Best part is that our BJP mayoral candidate is leading in Amethi. Full credit to @smritiirani for her commitment & consistent efforts in the region," she tweeted.

Smriti Irani, Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles and Information and Broadcasting, thanked the people of Amethi and called it #VikasKiJeet