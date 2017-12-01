BJP Leading In 11 Of 16 Municipal Bodies In Uttar Pradesh: 10 Points

UP Civic polls results: Early leads for the BJP as votes ar being counted (File photo)

Lucknow: The BJP is leading in 11 of 16 municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh, as counting of votes began this morning for crucial urban body elections, seen as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's first big test. The Chief Minister conducted a turbo-charged campaign with party's performance being watched closely after its massive sweep of the UP assembly polls in March this year. Elections were held in 16 municipal corporations, 198 municipal councils and 438 nagar panchayats or notified area councils.