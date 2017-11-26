UP Civic Polls Live: Voting For Second Phase Begins In 25 Districts

New Delhi: Voting for the second phase of local body elections is being held today across 25 districts in Uttar Pradesh. The first phase of civic polls in the state, which covered 24 districts and was held on November 22, saw a voter turnout of over 52 per cent.
The third and final phase of the UP civic polls will cover 26 districts and voting will take place on November 29. Counting will be held on December 1 and results will be declared the same day.
The local body elections will
Here are the live updates of the civic polls.
For the second phase, voting is underway in 25 districts in the state having 189 local bodies covering 3,601 wards. Beating the early morning chills, voters reached polling booth in Aligarh to exercise their franchise.
UP cabinet minister Mohsin Raza reached a polling booth in Lucknow today morning to cast his vote for the civic polls, ANI reported.
