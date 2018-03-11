UP By-Election In Gorakhpur, Phulpur: 'Victory Margin Will Be As Big As In 2014,' Says Yogi Adityanath

"I am not worried at all," Yogi Aditayanath, among the early voters, told NDTV. The by-elections, described by the Chief Minister as a rehearsal for the general elections next year, are being seen as a prestige battle for the BJP. While Gorakhpur is the 45-year-old saffron-robed leader's home turf (he won the Lok Sabha seat five times in a row), Phulpur - once represented by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru - was won by the BJP for the first time in 2014.
The elections have assumed greater significance in light of the changed political dynamics. Last week, former chief minister Mayawati, who heads the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), announced that her party would "vote for a candidate who will be in a position to defeat the BJP". While it was immediately inferenced as an alliance with arch rival Samajwadi Party - the BSP has not fielded candidate for both seats - Ms Mayawati firmly denied it, saying that the arrangement was only to keep the BJP at bay and "there is nothing wrong in it".
Chief Minister Adityanath had then slammed the SP-BSP understanding as "the coming together of a mongoose and a snake when a storm brews". Calling the "impure and opportunistic", Mr Adityanath today said that the "alliance is bound to fail".
The SP and the BSP are also pooling resources for elections for Rajya Sabha seats from the state later this month and legislative council elections due soon.
The Congress, which tied up with the Samajwadi Party for the assembly elections last year to disastrous effect, has fielded candidates on both seats.